India's digital payments touch Rs 38.3L cr at over 23$ transactions

“The swift adoption of digital payments can be witnessed with each passing quarter. Popular payment instruments like UPI, cards, PPIs are already clocking over 23 billion transactions in a quarter,” said Ramesh Narasimhan, CEO, India, Worldline. Q3 data indicates healthy usage of credit cards and growth in the average ticket size. For credit cards, it is Rs 4,833; for debit cards, it is Rs 2,073; for UPI P2M, it is Rs 738; for UPI, P2P it is 2,576; for prepaid cards, it is 473; and for M-wallet, it is Rs 382.