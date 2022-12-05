Copper futures gain on higher demand

MUMBAI: Copper prices on Monday rose by 0.77 per cent to Rs 700.85 per kilogram in the futures market on the back of higher spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in December traded higher by Rs 5.35 or 0.77 per cent at Rs 700.85 per kg in a business turnover of 5,526 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants.