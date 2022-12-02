LIC launches WhatsApp services: Details & how to use

Business

The company introduced a wide range of queries, including the availability of LIC services to its customers through WhatsApp, including the premium amount, policy status, etc.
CHENNAI: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has launched selected interactive WhatsApp services for its registered LIC policyholders from today.

How to avail LIC WhatsApp services?

Policyholders, who have registered their policies on the LIC portal will be able to make use of these services on WhatsApp by sending a message "HI" on WhatsApp to the number 8976862090 through the mobile number registered with LIC.

If you do so, 11 types of services will appear on the cell phone screen. If you specify the number of services required in that service, you will be able to know the required information.

Here is the list of services offered on WhatsApp:

  • Premium due

  • Bonus information

  • Policy status

  • Loan eligibility quotation

  • Loan repayment Quotation

  • Loan interest due

  • Premium paid certificate

  • ULIP -statement of units

  • LIC services links

  • Opt in/Opt out Services

Here is how to register for LIC online services?

1. Visit www.licindia.in and head to the “Customer Portal" option.

2. Click on “New user" if you have not registered earlier for customer portal

3. Select user ID and password and then submit on the next screen.

4. Log in using newly generated user ID, then select "Add Policy" under "Basic Services".

5. Now enrol all remaining policies and you can view registered policies to access the Basic Services.

6. Basic information like your date of birth, phone number, and email address will be automatically incorporated into the registration form when you register as a LIC Portal user.

