LIC launches WhatsApp services: Details & how to use

CHENNAI: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has launched selected interactive WhatsApp services for its registered LIC policyholders from today.
The company introduced a wide range of queries, including the availability of LIC services to its customers through WhatsApp, including the premium amount, policy status, etc.
Policyholders, who have registered their policies on the LIC portal will be able to make use of these services on WhatsApp by sending a message "HI" on WhatsApp to the number 8976862090 through the mobile number registered with LIC.
If you do so, 11 types of services will appear on the cell phone screen. If you specify the number of services required in that service, you will be able to know the required information.
Here is the list of services offered on WhatsApp:
Premium due
Bonus information
Policy status
Loan eligibility quotation
Loan repayment Quotation
Loan interest due
Premium paid certificate
ULIP -statement of units
LIC services links
Opt in/Opt out Services
1. Visit www.licindia.in and head to the “Customer Portal" option.
2. Click on “New user" if you have not registered earlier for customer portal
3. Select user ID and password and then submit on the next screen.
4. Log in using newly generated user ID, then select "Add Policy" under "Basic Services".
5. Now enrol all remaining policies and you can view registered policies to access the Basic Services.
6. Basic information like your date of birth, phone number, and email address will be automatically incorporated into the registration form when you register as a LIC Portal user.
