LIC launches WhatsApp services: Details & how to use

1. Visit www.licindia.in and head to the “Customer Portal" option.

2. Click on “New user" if you have not registered earlier for customer portal

3. Select user ID and password and then submit on the next screen.

4. Log in using newly generated user ID, then select "Add Policy" under "Basic Services".

5. Now enrol all remaining policies and you can view registered policies to access the Basic Services.

6. Basic information like your date of birth, phone number, and email address will be automatically incorporated into the registration form when you register as a LIC Portal user.