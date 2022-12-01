Wipro entity buys AI firm Linecraft

BENGALURU: The industrial automation business of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, a Wipro Enterprises entity, on Thursday announced it is acquiring Linecraft.ai, a Pune-based AI-enabled company, for an undisclosed sum.

Linecraft.ai harnesses the power of both automation domain expertise and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to empower manufacturers to get more productivity and quality improving operational efficiency on a real time basis.

“This acquisition will further help us expand our digital capabilities and offer turnkey automation solutions with a bolt-on digital layer which provides deep insights and analytics to customers,” said Pratik Kumar, CEO, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering.