Top level churn at BharatPe as CTO, CPO move on

NEW DELHI: Fintech platform BharatPe has hit with a fresh wave of resignations at the top level, as its chief technology officer Vijay Aggarwal and Rajat Jain, chief product officer, have quit among others, the company confirmed on Monday.

Apart from them, Nehul Malhotra, head of PostPe at the company, has also moved on. While Aggarwal, who joined BharatPe in March 2020, will “start his own venture’”, Jain and Malhotra are “also moving out to pursue their own entrepreneurial journey”.

At mid-level, Geetanshu Singla, VP-technology and Manas Poddar, programme manager at BharatPe, have also quit. This year, it saw several high-profile exits, including founding member Satyam Nathani, Ashneer Grover; chief revenue officer Nishit Sharma; and head of institutional debt partnerships, Chandrima Dhar.