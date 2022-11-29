Ola Electric opens 14 new experience centres in India

BENGALURU: Ola Electric on Monday announced it has expanded its direct-to-consumer footprint by opening 14 new experience centres across 11 cities in the country. The company opened 3 centres in Bengaluru, two in Pune and one each in Ahmedabad, Dehradun, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kota, Bhopal, Nagpur, Ranchi and Vadodara.

Ola Electric now has more than 50 experience centres and aims to open 200 by the end of this year. The centres allow electric vehicles (EV) enthusiasts to experience its EV technology and also enable customers to take test rides of the S1 and S1 Pro. Anshul Khandelwal, chief marketing officer, Ola Electric, said “we are rapidly increasing our offline footprint across the country with an aim to open a total of 200 of these centres by the end of this year.”