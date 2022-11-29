Altigreen enters Chennai with 50 vehicles delivery on launch day

CHENNAI: India’s leading commercialelectric vehicle maker Altigreen on Monday inaugurated its new retail experience centre in Chennai.

This is the company’s ninth retail dealership in India in a span of 90 days. As per the company, the experience centre will allow EV enthusiasts to access Altigreen’s range of electric cargo vehicles.

For the partnership, Altigreen opted to partner with the Lakshmi Group - one of the most reliable and experienced names in the industry. The Altigreen Retail Experience Centre is located in Ambattur, Chennai.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, the Lakshmi Group is a multi-dimensional rapidly growing automobile dealer with a vast experience of over 30 years in the industry. The Group Founder’s strategies and well-structured operations have led to the Group’s presence in other fast-growing cities like Bangalore, Chennai, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam with dealerships of world renowned brands such as Hyundai, Nissan, Honda, Harley-Davidson, Ashok Leyland, Jaguar-Land Rover, Tata Commercial, Tata Passenger, KIA Motors, Hero Moto Corp, and MG Motors. Altigreen is the newest feather in this illustrious cap of the Lakshmi Group.

The Altigreen Retail Experience Centre in Chennai was launched at the hands of Chief Guest AN Raju, Deputy MD, Sundaram Finance Ltd. With the launch of this retail dealership, Altigreen continues its commitment to providing its consumers with an enhanced and never-seen-before experience with world-class and modern infrastructure.

In a first for India’s commercial EV segment, the Lakshmi Altigreen dealership delivered 50 EV vans to its customers on the very day of its launch. Dr Amitabh Saran, founder-CEO, Altigreen, said, “We continue to invest significantly to strengthen our production and R&D capabilities while developing a robust pan-India distribution network to offer the best and cleanest last-mile transportation.”