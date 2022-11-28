Max Life, TMB to roll out life insurance offerings

CHENNAI: Max Life Insurance Company and Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited (TMB) have announced their partnership to offer life insurance offerings to TMB’s customers.

Through this partnership, Max Life and TMB aim to financially secure the lives of TMB’s customers across its 500+ bank branches by offering a comprehensive suite of savings, protection and retirement life insurance plans.

Founded in 1921, TMB has a strong foothold in south and has been one of the early adopters of modernisation in private banking industry.

V Viswanand, deputy MD, Max Life said, “We are confident that this partnership will enable greater financial protection for the TMB’s customers and address their evolving needs. We are heavily focused on ensuring that superior digital experiences are provided to our customers, as part of our collective philosophy.”

S Krishnan, MD-CEO, TMB, said, “Our partnership with Max Life will pave the way for the Bank customers across the Bank’s 500+ branches, as well as digital channels to access and avail innovative life insurance products. ”