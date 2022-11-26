Musk shuts Brussels office, EU regulators raise eyebrows

Ikuhiro Ihara, a highly-respected Twitter coder who made the transition from 140-character to 280-character happen, has been fired unceremoniously.“One of the people fired Musk’s latest purge was Ikuhiro Ihara, a highly-respected senior software engineer who helped lead the push to expand tweets to 280 characters,” tweeted Casey Newton of Platformer. “Ihara fought relentlessly for 280 in the face of strong scepticism from top executives. He co-authored the blog post explaining the value of 280 characters when it launched,” Newton said.