GST Council to meet virtually on Dec 17

''The 48th Meeting of the GST Council will be held on 17th December 2022 by video conference," the GST Council said in a tweet.
NEW DELHI: The 48th meeting of the GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will be held on December 17.

The meeting would discuss two reports of a panel of state finance ministers on the levy of GST on casinos, online gaming, and horse racing and the other on setting up of GST Appellate Tribunal. Besides, a report of the officers' panel on the decriminalization of certain provisions of the GST law too is likely to be taken up for discussion.

