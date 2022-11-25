TVS Motor opens centre in Singapore

SINGAPORE: TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers with sales of over three million units globally, inaugurated its first TVS Experience Centre here on Thursday.

This launch is in line with the company’s global expansion plans. The new centre will offer a range of TVS Motor’s premium motorcycles including the flagship model, TVS Apache RR310 for racing enthusiasts, and the TVS Apache RTR range for the performance seekers.

The company will introduce diverse products offerings, catering to both personal commuting as well as the delivery premium segment in Singapore. This centre will additionally have vehicle servicing facility, spare parts, and the full range of merchandise to choose from.

Vimal Sumbly, head business – Premium at TVS Motor Company said, “The TVS Apache Series have always been at the forefront of technology & innovation since its launch in 2005 and continue to set a benchmark in the performance segment. Our expansion into Singapore is instrumental in our premiumisation story and we are confident of widening our community of Apache owners in the country.”

Rahul Nayak, VP, international business, TVS Motor Company, said, “Our launch is one step further in expanding globally in achieving our global ambitions.”