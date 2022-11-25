Shibaura to invest Rs 225 crore in India

CHENNAI: The city-based Shibaura Machine India Private Limited (SMI) has announced its plans to invest Rs 225 crore in India primarily to expand its manufacturing capacity here.

The subsidiary of Japan’s Shibaura Machine has a facility in Chembarambakkam, Chennai that manufactures about 1,200 injection moulding machines annually and its auxiliary equipment. The machines find their applications in automotive, electrical, household and furniture and other industries.

The company has a growing customer base in India and over 45 countries in North America, the Middle East, East & West Africa, and the SAARC region. With the new investment plan, the manufacturing capacity of SMI will be increased to 3,200 machines a year in a phased manner.

Shibaura Machine India began its operations with the takeover of the plastics machinery business of Larsen & Toubro in 2012.