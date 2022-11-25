Representative image
Nykaa revenue up 12 times on Pink Friday sale

The company said it recorded over 400 orders per minute on the first day of the sale which started on November 21.
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: Beauty and fashion e-commerce firm Nykaa has recorded a 75 per cent growth in gross merchandise value and a 12-fold jump in revenue on Day 1 of its Pink Friday sale. The company said it recorded over 400 orders per minute on the first day of the sale which started on November 21.

“Nykaa Pink Friday Sale has delivered a 75 per cent growth in GMV compared to the previous year. With over 400 orders recorded every minute on Day 1 this year, the total order volume reached 8 lakhs,” Nykaa spokesperson said. The sale will be live until November 28 on its website, app and Nykaa stores. The number of visitors on Day 1 of Pink Friday grew by 37 per cent to 10 million, the company claimed.

