Krishnan: South TN can be renewable energy hotspot

CHENNAI: Southern Tamil Nadu region has the potential to become the renewable energy hub of the country, noted a top government official.

“TN is the leader in harnessing wind energy in the country. We have got a great opportunity in repowering of wind turbines. The government is keen on ecosystem development for deploying energy storage, offshore wind, and green hydrogen technologies. TN’s green hydrogen policy is expected to be unveiled in a few months,” said S Krishnan, additional chief secretary, Industries, Investment Promotion & Commerce Department, TN.

Delivering the valedictory address at the CII Green Power 2022 Conference held in Chennai on Wednesday, he said green hydrogen and offshore wind provide a unique opportunity for southern TN to become the renewable energy hub of the country.

CII hosted the 21st edition of ‘Green Power’ on November 22 and 23, 2022 with a theme ‘accelerating deployment of renewable energy for achieving net zero’.