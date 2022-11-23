IOB in pact with broking partner SMC Global

CHENNAI: Indian Overseas Bank has entered into an agreement with broking partner M/s SMC Global for opening of 3 in 1 account (SB + Demat Account + Trading Account), where SB and Demat Account will be with IOB, and Trading Account will be with SMC Global.

Now, as part of expansion of services in addition to the existing full-service brokerage plan, SMC Global has offered a new brokerage plan named as discount brokerage for its existing / new clients via the Bank. Discount Brokerage Plan facilitates the client to do trading at a flat brokerage rate of Rs 15 per order for intraday trades and Rs 0 on delivery-based trade.