Representative image
Representative image
Business

IOB in pact with broking partner SMC Global

Now, as part of expansion of services in addition to the existing full-service brokerage plan, SMC Global has offered a new brokerage plan named as discount brokerage for its existing / new clients via the Bank.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Indian Overseas Bank has entered into an agreement with broking partner M/s SMC Global for opening of 3 in 1 account (SB + Demat Account + Trading Account), where SB and Demat Account will be with IOB, and Trading Account will be with SMC Global.

Now, as part of expansion of services in addition to the existing full-service brokerage plan, SMC Global has offered a new brokerage plan named as discount brokerage for its existing / new clients via the Bank. Discount Brokerage Plan facilitates the client to do trading at a flat brokerage rate of Rs 15 per order for intraday trades and Rs 0 on delivery-based trade.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Indian Overseas Bank
SMC Global
Discount Brokerage Plan
Demat Account
Flat brokerage rate

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in