Mane strengthens India ops with Rs 190 cr fresh investments

CHENNAI: Mane Group, a global leader in fragrance and flavours manufacturing from France, on Tuesday announced an investment of €23 million (over Rs 190 cr) in the two new facilities that comprises of its second and the largest manufacturing unit for fragrance & flavours in Gujarat, and the advanced Innovation Centre exclusively for flavours in Hyderabad.

Both the facilities were inaugurated by the company’s Global chairman, Jean Mane along with Bernard Leynaud, director, Asia Pacific, Mane Group and Sumit Dasgupta, MD, Mane India.

With its first manufacturing facility in Hyderabad and an employee size of 250, Mane India, the fully-owned subsidiary of Mane Group, has been operational in India since 2003.

The company has invested Euro 20 mn to commence 20,500 square foot manufacturing unit in Dahej, Gujarat that will cater to India and APAC regions.

The initial production capacity of the plant is 2000 tons for flavour and 3000 tons for fragrance; with sufficient scope to expand as the market grows in the future. It has invested Euro 3 mn in Hyderabad.