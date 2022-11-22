Auto start-up launches geared e-bike

NEW DELHI: Homegrown auto start-up Matter on Monday launched India’s first geared electric bike, mobilising India’s 15 million motorcycles market with next-generation technology. The vehicle will be manufactured from its facility in Ahmedabad and will be available across major cities in India, according to an official report.

The bike has been designed and engineered in-house from the ground up for trails and roadways. “Our vision has motivated us to challenge the status quo, remain persistent and resilient towards the goal, and walk a difficult path with agility. Today we accelerate India’s journey to electrification as India rides on motorbikes,” said Mohal Lalbhai, Founder and Group CEO, Matter. The bike supports both standard and fast charging.