Amagi buys Streamwise to boost business

BENGALURU: Media technology company Amagi on Tuesday said it has acquired Streamwise, an early-stage data aggregation and reporting platform for content distributors, for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition will help Amagi to enhance its data solutions capabilities with comprehensive, more streamlined reporting and dashboards. “Together, we can enable content brands to shape their programming, optimise their distribution and generate better ROI (return on investment),” said Baskar Subramanian, CEO-co-founder, Amagi.