Parekh bats for green loans

Admitting that there is a severe lack of quality data on the emission risks/climate risks, Parekh, who is also the chairman of the nation’s largest pure-play mortgage lender HDFC, said, “Hiding lack of data is not an excuse because the key point is we have got to start somewhere and we are at an inflexion point on climate risk.” “There is no reason why our financial system cannot collaborate together on climate risk and measuring financed emissions.”