Mahesh K Bajaj takes charge as ED, Indian Bank

CHENNAI: Mahesh Kumar Bajaj, assumed charge as Executive Director of Indian Bank from Monday. Before his elevation, he served as GM, heading the transformation management office, business process re-engineering, digitisation, analytics centre of excellence (ACOE), marketing and corporate communication departments of Indian Bank and was instrumental in successful amalgamation of Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank.

Presently, he is on the Board and various committees of the Board of Universal Sompo General Insurance Company as a non-executive director. Bajaj has a rich banking experience of over 29 years, with stints in India and as Chief Executive officer of Indian Bank Singapore.