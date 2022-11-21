Lance Bennett to steer sales at Merc-Benz India

PUNE: India’s largest luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India today, announced an organisational change in its sales and marketing function effective from February next year.

Lance Bennett, currently associated as the GM-director, Mercedes-Benz New Zealand, responsible for sales, marketing and after sales support for passenger cars, will be appointed as the VP, sales and marketing, Mercedes- Benz India, from February 1, 2023. Lance succeeds Santosh Iyer who is elevated as the MD-CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, effective January 1, 2023.

Lance has rich experience across finance, sales, operations and product management functions. He also oversaw the implementation of retail of the future in New Zealand. Lance began his career with Mercedes-Benz New Zealand in 2005 as a management accountant.