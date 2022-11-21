Decrypt: Can India drive Web 3 via policy?

In contrast to Indian crypto policy discussion, which has dragged on for a long time without a resolution. We continue to be concerned about Web 3 applications like NFT and crypto tokens as they raise concerns about licencing, operating in a global market, tax issues, IP concerns, residency, issues with treating these as financial assets and related securities laws, money laundering, issues and how to treat these assets in the event of geopolitical economic sanctions. Concerns with Metaverse also center on these entities’ governing structures and how their intellectual property would be handled. Additionally, the often used End User License Agreement (EULA) will raise questions about the national jurisdictions in which they are enforceable. More critically, privacy issues are still a problem for both legislators and this industry.