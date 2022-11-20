ONGC to reverse oil output dip; eyes 18% jump in production in FY25

ONGC, which contributes around 71 per cent to India’s domestic production, has reported a gradual decline in output for over a decade now primarily because its fields are old and ageing. The government has considered giving away ONGC’s biggest oil and gas fields to private and foreign companies in an attempt to boost output but this has faced internal resistance. ONGC is now investing Rs 59,000 crore in 20 major projects, including in bringing to production oil and gas reserves found in deepsea KG block KG-DWN-98/2 (KG-D5) and fourth phase redevelopment of mainstay Mumbai High fields.