Demat accounts up 41% to 10.4 cr in October

According to an analysis by Motilal Oswal Financial Services, incremental additions of demat accounts have been continuously declining since August. The additions stood at 26 lakh in August, fell to 20 lakh in September and further dropped to 18 lakh in October 2022.