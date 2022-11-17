TVS SCS’ UK client renews contract

CHENNAI: TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) has announced the renewal of a key business deal with Dennis Eagle, UK, for a further period of five years. Dennis Eagle is engaged in the design and manufacture of pioneering refuse collection vehicles in the UK. Through the extension of this contract, TVS SCS’ UK division will continue to add value in their aftermarket service and supply of spare parts to Dennis Eagle. Ravi Viswanathan, MD, TVS SCS, stated, “Our strong relationship with Dennis Eagle, over the last 16 years, and the extension of this contract demonstrates our commitment to aligning with our customer’s business needs through operational efficiency, and a collaboration-based approach.”