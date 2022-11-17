Impiger Technologies bags runner-up award

CHENNAI: The city-based Impiger Technologies Private Limited has been chosen the runner-up at the Watts Humphrey Award for excellence in software development and delivery. The award was given in recognition of the company’s achievements in digital transformation, innovation, and scale. The top 14 finalists had representations from the top tier-1 names from the IT and BPM Industry. Impiger Technologies demonstrated excellence at scale and was chosen as the runner-up in the medium-small companies category. The team led by the Sivan Ammamuthu, Global-COO and CRO, accepted the award on behalf of the company at a ceremony held at IIT-Madras Research Park in Chennai.