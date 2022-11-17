Diabetes care platform BeatO raises $33 mn

NEW DELHI: Digital diabetes care platform BeatO on Wednesday said it has raised $33 mn in Series B funding led by Lightrock India with participation from HealthQuad, Flipkart and existing investors. The fresh funding will be used to scale BeatO’s platform, continue to invest in its product and technology, and to strengthen the reach of its evidence-based care programmes, it said. Founded by Gautam Chopra, Yash Sehgal and Kunal Kinalekar, BeatO provides an affordable, comprehensive and patient-centric digital solution to millions of people with diabetes who have limited access to good quality and continuous care. BeatO is expanding the diabetes care market with over 70 per cent of their users coming from Tier 2 cities and beyond, and 55 per cent of their users never having used a blood glucose monitoring device previously.