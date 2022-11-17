Business

Coffee exports reach Rs 3,312 cr in Apr-Sep this fiscal

India is Asia's third-largest producer and exporter of the commodity. India ships both Robusta and Arabica varieties, besides instant coffee
Representative Image
Representative Image Reuters
PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's coffee exports almost doubled to Rs 3,312 crore during April-September this fiscal against Rs 1,657 crore in the same period of 2013-14, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet.

''Indian coffee exports (are) hitting new milestones. India's exports of coffee rose to almost two times in April-September 2022 over the same period in 2013,'' he said.

Italy, Germany and Belgium are among the major export destinations for Indian coffee.

