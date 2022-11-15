Greaves Cotton net profit at Rs 32.3 cr in September quarter

NEW DELHI: Diversified engineering firm Greaves Cotton has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 32.3 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, mainly driven by the electric mobility business.

It had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 23.29 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations was Rs 698.81 crore against Rs 373.51 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s total expenses during the second quarter stood at Rs 672.05 crore against Rs 399.86 crore in the same period last fiscal.

The cost of materials consumed was Rs 497.73 crore compared to Rs 256.18 crore in the year-ago period.

The engine segment clocked a revenue of Rs 345.04 crore against Rs 253.84 crore a year ago.