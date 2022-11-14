Ultrafresh launches studio in Chennai

CHENNAI: With an aim to establish a strong foothold in the south, Ultrafresh Modular Solutions, one of the fastest-growing modular kitchen companies in India and an independent subsidiary of TTK Prestige on Monday launched its first studio in Chennai located at Keelkattalai. Spread across around 665 sq ft, it is the company’s first franchise retail outlet in the city offering a range of modular kitchens, wardrobes and display units to cater for the customer’s evolving needs and preferences. The studio is developed under the company’s ‘One-Stop-Shop’ format, which has been curated after Ultrafresh’s recent acquisition by TTK Prestige Ltd. It will be the seventh studio of Ultrafresh in TN, besides the existing studios spread across Bengaluru and Hyderabad in the southand other parts of India.