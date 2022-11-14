Tata Realty’s Ramanujan Intellion Park gets IFC stamp

CHENNAI: Tata Realty’s Chennai-based commercial asset - Ramanujan Intellion Park, becomes the first Indian campus to be recognised with the EDGE Zero Carbon certification by the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The certification recognises the company’s efforts to construct green commercial buildings that have negligible impact on the environment. This certificate was issued on November 8, 2022 wherein they verified Ramanujan Intellion Park, Chennai for the period November 2021-October 2022. EDGE’s new Zero Carbon certification allows asset owners to map a quantified path to zero carbon and attain immediate recognition through certification. This recognition comes as India reiterated its climate goals during the COP 27 meeting in Egypt.