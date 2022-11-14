Business

Tata Realty’s Ramanujan Intellion Park gets IFC stamp

The certification recognises the company’s efforts to construct green commercial buildings that have negligible impact on the environment.
Ramanujan Intellion Park
Ramanujan Intellion Park
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Tata Realty’s Chennai-based commercial asset - Ramanujan Intellion Park, becomes the first Indian campus to be recognised with the EDGE Zero Carbon certification by the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The certification recognises the company’s efforts to construct green commercial buildings that have negligible impact on the environment. This certificate was issued on November 8, 2022 wherein they verified Ramanujan Intellion Park, Chennai for the period November 2021-October 2022. EDGE’s new Zero Carbon certification allows asset owners to map a quantified path to zero carbon and attain immediate recognition through certification. This recognition comes as India reiterated its climate goals during the COP 27 meeting in Egypt.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tata Realty’s Chennai-based commercial asset
Ramanujan Intellion Park
EDGE Zero Carbon certification
International Finance Corporation
green commercial buildings

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in