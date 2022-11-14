Electrolux launches exclusive brand outlet in Chennai

CHENNAI: Electrolux, a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years, on Monday launched its exclusive retail outlet here. This is the first exclusive brand outlet for the company in Chennai as it expands its retail presence across the country. Consumers can now explore elegant Scandinavian designs coupled with sustainable innovative technology across Electrolux’s range of appliances. The exclusive outlet occupies 2,000 sqft and has an open format for consumers to have hands-on users’ experiences to make their purchase decisions easier. Sudhir Patil, Commercial Director, Electrolux India, said “with the launch of this exclusive brand outlet, we continue to steadily expand our retail presence across the city, bringing our products closer to every home.”