Cummins, Tata Motors tie up to accelerate ‘net zero’ emissions

CHENNAI: Cummins Inc., a global power solutions and hydrogen technologies provider, and Tata Motors, the largest commercial vehicle manufacturer in India, on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the design and development of low and zero-emission propulsion technology solutions for commercial vehicles in India, including hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines, fuel cells, and battery electric vehicle systems. The MoU was signed in the presence of N Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman, Tata Sons, and Tom Linebarger, Executive Chairman, Cummins Inc., on Monday at the Tata Sons Headquarters - Bombay House, in Mumbai, India. Senior officials and dignitaries from Cummins India and Tata Motors were also present during the MoU signing ceremony.
