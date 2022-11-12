Demand for all categories of tea during Sale 45

KOLKATA: A rising trend in demand for all categories of tea was in evidence during Sale-45, a Calcutta Tea Traders Association official said here.

Buyers were ready to accept higher average price for their demand for each category. A total of 25,00,860 kg of CTC leaf was demanded at an increased average price of Rs 209.66 per kg whereas 23,83,235 kg was sold at a reduced average price of Rs 206.41 per kg during Sale-44, the official said on Friday.

Accordingly, 14,91,022 kg of Orthodox leaf was claimed at an increased average price of Rs 296.39 per kg during this auction which was held on November 9-11. During last session, 2,56,832 kg was sold at lower average price of Rs 291.97 per kg.

Similarly, higher demand (42,987 kg) was marked for Darjeeling leaf at an increased average price of Rs 373.53 per kg during current sale as compared to 30,073 kg which was claimed at a reduced price of Rs 363.59 per kg during last auction.

There was an increase in demand for this week's Dust tea. A total of 10,56,021 kg of different quality was claimed at relatively higher average price level of Rs 225.05 per kg as compared to 10,17,816 kg which was demanded during last week at an average price level of Rs 216.70 per kg.

A total of 172 buyers operated on CTC leaf in Sale-45, whereas 176 buyers were active in operation during Sale-44, he said.

In case of Orthodox leaf, Darjeeling leaf and dust tea, the number of buyers was 131, 58 and 79 respectively, he added.

During Sale-44, 112 buyers purchased Orthodox leaf, 43 buyers purchased Darjeeling leaf and 88 dust tea.