Alstom to manufacture 78 coaches for Chennai Metro Phase-II

CHENNAI: Alstom has been awarded a contract worth €98 million (INR 798 crores) to design, manufacture, supply, test, and commission 78 advanced metro coaches by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).

These new metro cars will operate on the 26 km corridor, a part of Phase-II which will connect Poonamallee Bypass – Light House through 28 (18 elevated & 10 underground) stations.

The contract’s scope includes manufacturing of 26 metro trains (three-car configuration) that can operate at top speed of 80 kmph, as well as training of personnel. With 25 KV power supply for optimal energy-efficiency, Alstom's Metropolis metros will ensure safe and reliable passenger transport for over 11 million citizens of the city. Additionally, the overall project will significantly contribute towards the socio-economic development by connecting key zones.

The metro trains are designed and engineered to run driverless enabled with Unattended Train Operations. These trains can completely run-on signals and its operations will be monitored from the Operations Control Centre.

In line with the Centre’s ‘Make in India’ vision, these metro cars will be 100% indigenous manufactured at one of Alstom’s largest urban rolling stock manufacturing facilities, in Sricity, Andhra Pradesh. This facility has an annual capacity of producing 480 cars and a strong portfolio of catering to several domestic and international metro projects.

Olivier Loison, MD, Alstom India said, “Our manufacturing journey in India began with the trains for Chennai Metro Phase-I in 2014, which was also the first Rolling Stock order win for us in the country.”

Previously, Alstom has manufactured and delivered 208 metro cars for the 54km of first phase + extension of corridor-I from airport to Wimco Nagar and corridor-II from Chennai Central to St Thomas Mount. These train are equipped with Automatic Train Protection and Automatic Train Operation, and regenerative braking system ensuring significant energy savings. In addition to this, the company has successfully designed, tested, and commissioned the track-works covering 45 km of corridors I and II for the Chennai Metro.

Alstom has successfully delivered metro trains for the cities of Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Kochi and is currently manufacturing for Mumbai Metro Line 3, Agra-Kanpur metro, and Indore-Bhopal projects.