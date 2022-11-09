Ramco Systems net loss in Q2 at Rs 60.3 cr

CHENNAI: Ramco Systems reported a global consolidated income of $15.14m (Rs 119.8 cr) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The net loss after tax for the quarter amounted to $7.64 mn (Rs 60.3cr). Quarterly order booking stood at $17.32 mn. As many as four ‘million-Dollar-plus’ deals were signed. Strong footprint in the Asia-Pacific region and focus on offering touchless payroll experience led to Ramco’s positioning as a leader in Everest Group’s first ever multi-country payroll solutions peak matrix assessment 2022 for APAC. Ramco Systems Defence and Security Incorporated is partnering with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc, a world leader in unmanned aerial systems to support the SkyGuardian global support solutions programme, a release said.

PR Venketrama Raja, chairman, Ramco Systems, said, “With all geographies reopening their doors to international business and with our focused investments in sales and marketing, we at Ramco have been witnessing an encouraging movement in our pipeline.”