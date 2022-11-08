Elon Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators

BOSTON: Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that Twitter will permanently suspend any account on the social media platform that impersonates another. The platform’s new owner issued the warning after some celebrities changed their Twitter display names — not their account names — and tweeted as Elon Musk’ in reaction to the billionaire’s decision to offer verified accounts to all comers for $8 month. “Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended,” Musk wrote. While Twitter previously issued warnings before suspensions, now that it is rolling out “widespread verification, there will be no warning.”