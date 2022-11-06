4 IPOs set to open next week

As companies try to bet on domestic equity markets with its more stable conditions, Five Star Business Finance, Archean Chemical Industries, Kaynes Technology India and Inox Green Energy are among the stocks of which initial public offerings are set to open next week. Non-banking financial company Five Star Business Finance is set to go for an initial public offering (IPO) as the NBFC intends to raise Rs 1,960 crore through the IPO.

The non-banking lender offers small business and small mortgage loans to eligible borrowers for their business and personal needs. Five Star Business Finance has a strong presence in southern India, with Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka accounting for 85 per cent of the company's overall portfolio The initial public offering (IPO) of Archean Chemical Industries Limited is going to hit primary markets on Wednesday. It will remain open for subscribers till Friday. The chemical company aims to raise Rs 1,462.31 crore from its public offer. An amount of Rs657.31 crore is reserved via offer for sale (OFS) route.