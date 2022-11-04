Vestas ships first 3.6 MW component for Vibrant’s 54 MW project

CHENNAI: Vestas has dispatched one of India’s largest 3.6MW nacelle from its factory in Oragadam Chennai, for Vibrant Energy’s 54MW wind project in Maharashtra.

A nacelle is a cover housing that contains all of the generating components in a wind turbine, including the generator, gearbox, drive train, and brake assembly. Vibrant Energy signed the contract for this project with Vestas in the first quarter of 2022. With this dispatch, Vestas moves closer to completing the installation of Vestas’ first 3.6MW turbine in India at the end of November 2022.

The overall project comprises 15, V155-3.6MW turbines and is expected to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2023. The project totalling 54 MW is expected to produce 178 GWh of power annually for the next 20 years.

Vibrant Energy is a portfolio company of Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG) operating on a standalone basis. With 1,117MWof renewable energy projects and 2GW of pipeline across inter-state and intra-state grids, Vibrant is delivering wind-solar hybrid and round-the-clock renewables to its corporate partners in India.

“This contract between the two companies supports Vibrant Energy to roll out its ambitious growth plans for wind-solar hybrid projects in India,” says Vickram Jadhav, VP, sales, Vestas India. “Vibrant Energy is supporting its clients with a combination of both wind and solar projects to offset approximately 70-80% of grid energy consumption, ” says Srini Viswanathan, CEO, Vibrant Energy.

“Using a combination of solar and wind, Sify is currently able to achieve more than 75% renewable energy penetration, says MP Vijay Kumar, CFO, Sify Technologies.