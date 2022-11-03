DealShare to invest Rs 500 cr in 2-3 years

NEW DELHI: E-commerce firm DealShare has launched 52 categories under its private brand business and plans to invest Rs 500 cr in the new segment in the next 2-3 years. The include Chemko (home cleaning) Swaccha (personal hygiene), Sampoorti (pantry staples) and X One (male grooming brands) in the first phase as it plans to extend their portfolio to the skin and hair care, beauty and apparel categories over the next two years. The e-commerce firm said it has launched “52 categories of products with the new initiative set to contribute 30 per cent to DealShare’s revenue” and “targets an investment of Rs 500 crore over the next 2 to 3 years for private brands business”.