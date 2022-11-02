Data Patterns net up 63% in Q2 at Rs 21.05 cr

CHENNAI: Data Patterns, a vertically integrated Defence and Aerospace electronics solutions provider catering to the indigenously developed defence products industry, reported a 51% rise in its total revenue for Q2 from Rs 59.52 cr in quarter ended September 30, 2021 to Rs 90.01 cr in quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Operational EBIDTA) rose by 47% from Rs 20.56 cr for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 to Rs 30.16 cr in the corresponding quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The company’s profit after tax increased by 63% from Rs 12.89 cr in the quarter ended September 30, 2021 to Rs 21.05 cr in the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, CMD, Data Patterns said, “We are uniquely positioned to benefit from the strong sectoral tailwinds given our R&D strength and our manufacturing capabilities. We are confident of delivering on our stated guidance of 25%-30% topline growth given our strong and growing order book”.