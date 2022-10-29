Business

TTK Healthcare logs Rs 7.91 cr net in second quarter of FY23

During the Q1 of the current fiscal, the necessary formalities for transfer of the human pharma division were completed.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: TTK Healthcare Ltd closed the Q2 of FY23 with a higher net profit of Rs 7.91 crore. In a regulatory filing, TTK Healthcare said it closed the Q2 of FY23 with a revenue of Rs 169.79 crore.

For the previous year corresponding period, the company had earned a revenue of Rs 150.47 crore and a net profit of Rs 3.74 crore.

The division stands transferred as a going concern on slump sale basis for a consideration of Rs 805 crore (final consideration of Rs 802.81 crore after working capital and other customary adjustments) to BSV Pharma Private Ltd (BSV) with effect from May 9 this year.

