TTK Healthcare logs Rs 7.91 cr net in second quarter of FY23

CHENNAI: TTK Healthcare Ltd closed the Q2 of FY23 with a higher net profit of Rs 7.91 crore. In a regulatory filing, TTK Healthcare said it closed the Q2 of FY23 with a revenue of Rs 169.79 crore.

For the previous year corresponding period, the company had earned a revenue of Rs 150.47 crore and a net profit of Rs 3.74 crore.

During the Q1 of the current fiscal, the necessary formalities for transfer of the human pharma division were completed.

The division stands transferred as a going concern on slump sale basis for a consideration of Rs 805 crore (final consideration of Rs 802.81 crore after working capital and other customary adjustments) to BSV Pharma Private Ltd (BSV) with effect from May 9 this year.