Separate committee to look into home buyers’ grievances: CREDAI

CHENNAI: The Chennai chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) has in the past year resolved grievances of consumers who have been facing issues with builders.

Though the mechanism of addressing and resolving issues by CREDAI has been there for the past ten odd years, it is now that more consumers are approaching CREDAI - Chennai.

“CREDAI was and is meant to safeguard the interests of consumers. Another objective of CREDAI is to ensure the revival of the real estate industry and contribute towards the building of the nation,” said S Sivagurunathan, President, CREDAI Chennai.

A separate committee is functioning to look into grievances of home buyers.

“Based on the available data, it is evident CREDAI has been successful in resolving issues of consumers and builders,” he pointed.