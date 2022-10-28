VOC Port creates record in handling imported windmill blades

MADURAI: VO Chidambaranar Port, Thoothukudi on Thursday handled 120 imported windmill blades, the highest volume in a single consignment, surpassing the previous figure of 60 windmill blades.

The entire consignment was handled with two harbour mobile cranes. The flat bottomed vessel ‘MV NAN FENG ZHI XING’ with arrival draft of 6.60 m, loaded with 120 windmill blades (length:76.8 metres), was berthed at the Port on October 25 and the entire consignment was unloaded in a span of 44 hours. The windmill blades manufactured in China were shipped from the Port of Changshu and imported through VOC Port for the windmill farms functioning across the country, a statement said

VOC Port, with a commendable track record in handling of windmill blades and accessories, handled 2,906 windmill blades during the financial year 2021-2022 and 1,598 windmill blades till September during the current fiscal.