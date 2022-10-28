TVS SCS expands capacity at CoE in Madurai

MADURAI: TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) has announced the expansion of its Centre of Excellence (CoE) by inaugurating a new technology centre here.

Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce, P Moorthy, Minister for Commercial Taxes, Registration and Stamp Law and S Aneesh Sekhar, District Collector inaugurated the new facility.

The CoE, a core unit of the company’s global operations, strengthens TVS SCS’ leadership as a technology-led global supply chain player and acts as an important pillar to the company’s growth strategy. The company looks to tap into the rich talent available in the region to build on its competitive advantage and aims to double its employees’ strength from its current level of 300 in two years.

R Dinesh, Executive Vice Chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, said, “Being a home-grown organisation, we always wanted to provide opportunities to the local talent here and that’s when we started our Centre of Excellence in 2017 with 5 employees. Going forward, CoE will be the hub for all technology developments for our operations globally besides being the back-office capital for TVS SCS.”

Ravi Viswanathan, MD, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, said “The expansion of CoE facility is a testimony to the value it drives to our operations both in India and globally and help in being an agile and responsive partner to our customers globally.”