LatentView Analytics revenue grew 10% QoQ

CHENNAI: Latent View Analytics announced its financial results for the Q2 and half year ending September 30, 2022.

Rajan Sethuraman, CEO, LatentView Analytics, said, “We are happy to report yet another strong quarter performance, with revenue growth of 10% on a QoQ basis corresponding to ₹1,324 million, as well as 40% growth on YoY basis. Our performance was broad based, led by growth across our key verticals. We ended the quarter with a headcount of over 1,050, highest in the company’s history. We onboarded 102 campus hires during the quarter. LatentView remains fully committed to growth primarily, with strong focus on profitability.”

Rajan Venkatesan, CFO, LatentView Analytics, said, “Our EBITDA margin for the quarter was at 28.2% despite sustained investments in our GTM teams, capability building and talent upskilling/training programs.”