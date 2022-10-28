Google Workspace storage raised to 1TB

SAN FRANCISCO: Google has announced that it will soon introduce more features for “Workspace Individual” users, including an increase in storage capacity and advances in email personalisation for all customers.

The Workspace Individual account soon will get 1 TB of secure cloud storage instead of 15 GB.

Every account will be automatically upgraded from their existing 15 GB of storage to 1 TB as the company roll this out, said Google in a blogpost.

With this upgrade, most Workspace Individual users won’t need to worry about running out of storage space in Gmail and Drive anymore.

Additionally, Google Drive comes with built-in protections against malware, spam, and ransomware, so users need not worry about opening a document and accidentally exposing themselves to malware.