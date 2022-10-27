Devtron raises $12 mn from Insight Partners

CHENNAI: Devtron, the open source internal DevOps platform democratising Kubernetes adoption, has announced it has raised $12 million in new funding led by global software investor Insight Partners.

The new round follows previous investments from Leo Capital and several marquee angels. Devtron will use the new capital to scale its team, drive adoption of its platform and expand into new markets.

The cloud-native space has seen the introduction of a wide array of open-source DevOps tools built for solving for specific use cases, and as a result, DevOps teams today have too many narrow choices. Moreover, these tools are not built to work together seamlessly or be integrated into a singular platform to empower the development team.

Devtron provides a low-code software delivery platform for Kubernetes built on popular open-source tools like Argo and Clair. The platform encompasses cluster provisioning, application management, and security among other functionality in the CI/CD workflow. Devtron takes a visual-first approach by providing a GUI that abstracts away underlying infrastructure, enabling intuitive features like one-click deployment on a central dashboard.

With Devtron, companies have been able to reduce their Kubernetes (an open-source container-orchestration tool designed by Google) maturity journey from a year to months. In some cases, companies with more than 50 microservices have onboarded Kubernetes within 15 days. Additionally, post-adoption companies have seen 5x improvement in their deployment speed with more than 90% reduction in their change failure rate and 70% reduction in mean time to recovery.

Devtron was co-founded in 2019 by Prashant Ghildiyal, Nishant Kumar and Rajesh Razdan.