CBDT extends deadline for filing returns till Nov 7

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday extended the due date for furnishing income tax returns for assessment year 2022-23 to November 7 for certain categories of assessees. The earlier due date was October 31.
The extension was given as extra time of up to October 7 was granted for filing various audit reports in the case of these entities, a circular issued by the CBDT said.
The extension is applicable to those entities and persons as well as partners of firms whose books of accounts need to be audited.
