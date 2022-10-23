Online shoppers can help donating for crowdfunding org via app

CHENNAI: As e-commerce platforms witness increased engagement and high volume of orders during festive seasons, a crowdfunding organisation - Milaap launched a new feature which enables online buyers willing to donate to an individual or for a cause without spending a rupee more than their exact order value.

The initiative – ‘Shop to give’ first of its kind by a crowdfunding platform in India. It lets users shop from their favourite e-commerce brands and support a cause or fundraiser without having to include an additional donation amount.

Several widely used and popular brands such as Myntra, Ajio, Nykaa, Make My Trip and many more are listed under the Shop to give feature. This system guarantees the users an instant impact that they can make at no added cost or effort.

“For every purchase made this festive season, the brands will allocate a share of the order value towards a chosen cause/fundraiser that the buyer opts for. Fundraiser organizers on Milaap can also benefit to a great extent by encouraging friends and family to shop their festive requirements through the platform that in turn will benefit the respective fundraisers, ” said Anoj Viswanathan, Co-Founder and President at Milaap.

In addition, the buyers can also avail all offers or discounts from the brands when they opt for online shopping using the platform.

The customized links created for the e-commerce platforms will automatically drive donations from the order value towards the cause making it a seamless and rewarding experience for the buyers.

Prior to the launch of this initiative, the organization has launched Milaap360 in June 2022, an all-in-one fundraising solution where fundraising can be done through engaging activities like lucky draws, live sessions, auctions, pledging and many more.